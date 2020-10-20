Essential reporting in volatile times.

DANNY L. MORRIS JR., 53, of Williamson, W.Va., father of Danny Morris of Varney, W.Va., died Oct. 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service at noon Oct. 21, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va.  Chafin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.