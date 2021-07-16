DALLAS THURMAN RUNYON SR., 78, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Myrtle Runyon, died July 14 in Charleston Area Medical Center. He was a superintendent of Old Ben Coal Company. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 18 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Runyon/Hunt Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation will be two hours before service.
