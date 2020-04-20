DALLAS JACOBS, 55, of Garner, Ky., father of Cody Slone, died April 14 at home. Private service livestreamed at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., Facebook page. Private burial in Owens Cemetery, Pippa Passes, Ky.
