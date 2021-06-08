DALLAS FRANKLIN BROWNING JR., 62, of Delbarton, W.Va., son of Dallas Browning and Roser Vernatter Browning of Delbarton, died June 5 at home. He had been a coal miner. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 10 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton. Burial in the Vernatter Family Cemetery, Caney, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home. www.ChafinFuneralHome.com.
