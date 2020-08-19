DAISY VIRGINIA WHITT, age 84, of Grove City, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born in Chattaroy, W.Va., September 22, 1935, to the late Howard (Pat) and Emma Diamond Teeters. Jenny was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Whitt Jr., her daughter, Sandra Whitt, and five brothers, Bill Teeters, Jack Teeters, John Teeters, Howard Teeters and Bob Teeters. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Whitt (Mike) of Malta, Ohio, Trish Salatka (Dan) of Orchard Park, N.Y., son, Terry Whitt (Deborah) of Grove City, Ohio, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, her cherished sisters, Margaret Spurgeon (Jim) of Westerville, Ohio, and Doris Teeters of Chattaroy, W.Va., and her brothers, Charles Teeters (Carol) of South Bloomfield, Ohio, Larry Teeters (Dixie) of Pataskala, Ohio, Jim Teeters (Bonnie), Sam Teeters (Georgina) of Chattaroy, W.Va., and many nieces, nephews and friends. In 1952, Jenny and her husband, Bill, moved to Columbus, Ohio, from Chattaroy, W.Va., to raise their family. Jenny worked for the Federal Glass Company until the company closed its doors in 1979. Jenny loved to spend time with her family, to play Dominoes, Scrabble and Euchre and to crochet. Friends and family may call at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3993 Broadway, Grove City, OH, on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Newcomer Southwest Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
