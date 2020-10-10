Essential reporting in volatile times.

CURTIS RAY RUNYON JR., 49, of Williamson, W.Va., son of Curtis Ray Runyon Sr. of Delbarton, W.Va., and Sherlyn McGuire of Mount Sterling, Ky., died Oct. 8 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 12, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Runyon Family Cemetery, Scarlet Road, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.