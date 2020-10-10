CURTIS RAY RUNYON JR., 49, of Williamson, W.Va., son of Curtis Ray Runyon Sr. of Delbarton, W.Va., and Sherlyn McGuire of Mount Sterling, Ky., died Oct. 8 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 12, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Runyon Family Cemetery, Scarlet Road, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
