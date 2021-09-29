CURTIS RAY RUNYON SR., 72, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Linda Kay Dibble Runyon, died Sept. 27 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Runyon Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
