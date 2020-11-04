CURTIS HENRY WELLMAN, 92, of Pikeville, Ky., widower of Edna Grace Scott Wellman, died Nov. 1. He was a retired coal miner and Freewill Baptist Church minister. Graveside service 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
