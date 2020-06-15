CORRINE NEACE, 86, of Belfry, Ky., passed away Thursday June 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center. Corrine was born January 10, 1934, at Coburn Hollow, Stone, Ky., to the late Ellis Blackburn and Mariah Blackburn. Corrine is also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Neace, and her son, Hal Roy Neace. Corrine was a homemaker and a member of the Memorial Church of Christ. Corrine is survived by her sons, Donald Neace Jr., of Slaters Branch, Ky., Mark Edwin Neace of Slaters Branch, Ky., Ellis (Deena) Neace of Slaters Branch, Ky., John Richard (Christina Deliah) Neace of Slaters Branch, Ky., and Elliot Neace of Huntington, W.Va. Corrine is also survived by her brother, Roscoe Blackburn of Huddy, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Sandy Neace of Huddy, Ky.; her grandchildren, Candace Neace, Cody Neace (fiancée Courtney Hensley), Matt Neace (fiancée Lindsey Webb), Donovan Neace, Elijah Neace, Kaitlyn Neace, Caleb Thacker and Jared Thacker; one great-grandchild, Owen Matthew Grimes, and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., with sons and grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 14 at the funeral home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Neace family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
