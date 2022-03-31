Thank you for Reading.

CONNIE SUE REPROGEL, 63, of Red Jacket, W.Va., wife of Michael Reprogel, died March 29 at home. She was manager of Creek Wood Apartments. Funeral service at 10 a.m. April 2 at Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 31 at the church. Arrangements directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.

