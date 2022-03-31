CONNIE SUE REPROGEL, 63, of Red Jacket, W.Va., wife of Michael Reprogel, died March 29 at home. She was manager of Creek Wood Apartments. Funeral service at 10 a.m. April 2 at Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 31 at the church. Arrangements directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
