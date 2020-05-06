CONNIE MAYNARD, 56, of Laurel Creek, Lenore, W.Va., widow of George William Maynard, died May 3. She was a homemaker. Graveside service noon May 8, Carey Cemetery, Lenore. Private visitation for family 6 to 9 p.m. May 7 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldfc.com