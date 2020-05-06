CONNIE MAYNARD, 56, of Laurel Creek, Lenore, W.Va., widow of George William Maynard, died May 3. She was a homemaker. Graveside service noon May 8, Carey Cemetery, Lenore. Private visitation for family 6 to 9 p.m. May 7 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldfc.com.
Latest News
- Woman claims Quick Stop posted her alleged debt on a billboard along town's major roadway
- WVU not planning to raise tuition; housing, food may cost 3% more; no decision on furloughs
- Blankenship sues two prominent Republicans over alleged smear campaign during 2018 election
- Chris Harris: Looking back at the ideas that didn't make it through Kentucky's General Assembly
- Coalfield CAP provides meals to seniors during lockdown
- Old U.S. 52 cleared in West Williamson
- Jarrid McCormick: Fondest memory from my Little League days
- Looking ahead at the 2020 MCHS football schedule
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Dingess man charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, other felony charges
- Incumbent faces challenger in one contested magistrate race
- State Electric closes South Williamson location after 41 years
- Body of missing man found in Tug River in Martin County
- Mingo County couple claim Jeep Cherokee had transmission issues, did not conform to warranties
- Mingo schools plan to host some form of graduation
- 'Going dark': WMH sits empty after closure
- County commission candidates make case ahead of primary election
- Mingo County marriage licenses for February and March
- FRANK SORRELL
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.