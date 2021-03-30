CONNIE LOUISE JOHNSON HATFIELD, 61, of Forest Hills, Ky., wife of Eddie Bruce Hatfield, died March 28 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She was a retired pharmacy technician from Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 31 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 30 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
