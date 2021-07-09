CLAUDE HERMAN WHITT, 68, of Williamson, W.Va., companion of Erma Johnson of Williamson, died July 7 at home. He was a retired electrician in the coal industry. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 11 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Whitt Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 in the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.