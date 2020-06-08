Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLARENCE McCOY, 92, of Hardy, Ky., widower of Wilma Juanita McCoy, died June 8 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a retired carpenter and had worked at Greyhound Bus Lines, Metropolitan Insurance Company and Mary Helen Coal Company. Graveside service 11 a.m. June 11, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. June 10 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldfc.com.