CLARENCE CLAUDE WHITE, 83 years of age of Lenore, W.Va., formerly of Mavisdale, Va., went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Buchanan General Hospital. Born December 1, 1937, in Lenore, W.Va., he was the son of the late Daniel and Mary Jarrels White. Clarence was a coal miner and worked for Jewell Smokeless Coal Corporation for 32 years. He loved being in the outdoors, singing, and playing music. He loved to laugh and brought a smile to the face of anyone who was blessed to have met him. He was of the Christian faith and was a loving father, brother, and grandfather. He will be truly missed by all those who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Mays White; brother, Danny White; and sister, Carolyn Perry. Survivors include his daughters, Sue and husband Danny Blankenship of Oakwood, Va., Robin and husband Terry Stevens of Grundy, Va., Debbie and husband Carl Harmon of Oakwood, Va.; son, Ryan and wife Tina White of Oakwood, Va.; sisters, Cosby Morgan of Princeton, W.Va., Betty Jean Gazeley of Salisbury, N.C., Cindy and husband Tennis Canterbury of Lenore, W.Va., Christine Martin of Louisa, Ky., Maddy Fields of Kermit, W.Va., Marilyn and husband Carter Messer of Kermit, W.Va.; brothers, Noah and wife Oneda White of Lenore, W.Va., Mitchell White of North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian Blankenship, Travis and wife Stephanie Cook, Nicholas and wife Rachel Harmon, Dalton White, Brayden White; great-grandchildren, Gauge Cook, Gabriel Cook; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial service for Clarence Claude White was 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Lenore, W.Va., with Reverend Tennis Canterbury officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.shortridgeramey.com. The family of Clarence Claude White have entrusted the care of their loved one to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home, Grundy, Va.