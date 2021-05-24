CHRISTOPHER WHITE, 52, of Laurel Creek, W.Va., husband of Sharon McCoy White, died May 21 at his cabin in Marrowbone, W.Va. He was a coal miner and mechanic. Funeral service at 11 a.m. May 24 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in McCoy Cemetery, Laurel Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 23 at the funeral home.
