CHRISTOPHER RAY SCOTT, 44, of Williamson, W.Va., son of Timmy Ray Scott of McCarr, Ky., and Dianna Grace Cassell of Nicholasville, Ky., died Oct. 29 at home. He worked in the Reclamation Department of reclaiming strip jobs. Funeral service at noon Nov. 5 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Alley Cemetery, McCarr. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.