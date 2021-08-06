CHRISTOPHER LYNN and GRACIE ANN TALLEY HAGER, ages 54, and 52, departed this life into the hands of Christ their Savior together on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Richmond, KY. Chris and Gracie met at Belfry High School at the ages of 16 and 14 and married on June 13, 1987. They moved to Richmond and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University. Richmond became their home. Chris and Gracie were devout followers of Christ and had been very active and served in many different capacities with several congregations in Richmond, Ky., and the Prince of Peace Home for Girls in Guatemala. Chris and Gracie were active entrepreneurs in the community and touched many lives through their work.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Ransom and Grace McCoy Hager, and two brothers, Bobby and Paul Irvine Hager. Gracie was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Thacker.
Chris and Gracie are survived by their daughter, Carlie Marie Hager of Lexington, Ky., and Gracie’s parents, Dennis Talley of San Bernadino, Calif., and Bonnie Donley of Richmond, Ky.; Chris’ siblings, Marie (Bruce) Justice of Belfry, Ky., James (Vickie) Hager of McCarr, Ky., Brenda (Lee) Dotson of Belfry, Ky., Raymond (Pricella) Hager of Ransom, Ky., Dolly Gail (Steve) Funsten of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Acie (Pam) Hager of Waco, Ky., Randy (Darlene) Hager of Belfry, Ky., Terry (Phyllis) Hager of Richmond, Ky., Gary (Pennie) Hager of Martin County, Ky., Michael (Carolyn) Hager of Pikeville, Ky., and David Hager of Berea, Ky.; Gracie’s siblings, Darlene (Mark) Doran and Marsha Taylor both of Aurora, Colo., Linda (Frank) Thacker of Richmond, Ky., and Kevin (Tracey) Talley of Byhalia, Miss.
A celebration of life at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Ravine on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus located on University Drive with Rev. Bill Fort officiating. You may view this service livestream on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com.
Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, 144 Toler Road, Belfry, Ky., with funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday. August 10, also at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Rev. Bill Fort officiating. Burial following in the Ransom Hager Family Cemetery in Ransom, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Chris and Gracie to the charity of your choice.