CHRIS FIELDS, 39, of Ransom, Ky., husband of Sharon Rife Fields, died May 3. He worked for Fields Trucking. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 7, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Private family visitations May 5 and 6. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
