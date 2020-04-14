CHESTER EUGENE BROOKOVER, 88 of West Union passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at United Hospital Center. Chester was born August 9, 1931, in Waverly, W.Va., son of the late John Irvin and Laura Virginia Lauderman Brookover. Chester was a well tender for Pennzoil for fifty years. He enjoyed playing Bluegrass Music and could play any instrument by ear especially the fiddle, guitar and mandolin. He was a member of the Elk Lick Church of God. Chester is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Betty Jane Underwood Brookover; five children, Terry Eugene Brookover and Diane, Orrville, Ohio, Jerry Lynn Brookover and Robin, Charleston, W.Va., Janet Burkhamer and Alan, S.C., Linda Faith Bunting and Dwayne, West Union, and Michele Hope Luckett, Ashland, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Timothy Brookover and Susie, Brian Brookover, Gregory Brookover and Cheryl, Travis Brookover and Lori, Brad Burkhamer and Sarah, Michael Bunting, John Bunting, Hannah Luckett and Hayden Thomas; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Shirley “Ruthie” Todd, Waverly, Sue Blouir, St. Marys, Nancy Eagle, Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; two brothers, Sam Brookover and Patsy, Williamstown, Fred Brookover and Sandy, St. Marys; sister-in-law, Joyce R Brookover, Williamstown; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Chester is preceded in death by one great-grandson, John Carter Lacher Bunting; four brothers, John Irvin Brookover Jr., Archie Brookover, David Brookover and Johnnie M. Brookover Sr. Private visitation and service will be held at Greathouse Funeral Home with interment to follow at Shirley Cemetery. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.greathousefuneralhomewv.com. Greathouse Funeral Home is honored to assist the Brookover family. We will be webcasting a private service for Chester Eugene Brookover. If for some reason the webcast drops, we will finish recording and reload once completed to watch.
