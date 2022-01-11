Thank you for Reading.

CHEHALIS BURKE, 90 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Herbert Burke, died Jan. 7 in Good Sheppard Nursing Home, Phelps, Ky. She had been a cook at the Varney Grade School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. 

