CHEHALIS BURKE, 90 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Herbert Burke, died Jan. 7 in Good Sheppard Nursing Home, Phelps, Ky. She had been a cook at the Varney Grade School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.