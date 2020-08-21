CHARLOTTE VIOLA MORGAN, 81, of North Spring, W.Va., died Aug. 19 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 23, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Morgan Family Cemetery, North Spring. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
Solar project at Toyota's Buffalo plant to be largest in West Virginia
