CHARLES WILLIAM CLINE, 89, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died May 9. Celebration of life 1 p.m. May 13, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Cline Family Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va. 