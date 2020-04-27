CHARLES SMITH, 82, of Catlettsburg, Ky., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at home. He was born December 8, 1937, in Williamson, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Goldie Russell, stepfather Jeff Russell and his father Fernival Smith; and his children, Chuck Smith, Darryl Smith and Tammy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Shull Smith; his children, Goldy McCarlie, Sharon McDowell, Paul Varney and Donnie Varney; sister, Dorothy Thomas; and a brother, Tom Russell. He was a strong Christian in his Apostolic faith and was mistaken many times as being a minister himself. He was a retired stone mason with his talented work reaching from Williamson to Wisconsin. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
