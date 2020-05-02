CHARLES HALL, 55, of Lackey, Ky., son of Molly Magee Hurt, died April 27 in Golden Years Rest Home, Lackey. Services will be private for his family; burial in Fields Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com