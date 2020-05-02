CHARLES HALL, 55, of Lackey, Ky., son of Molly Magee Hurt, died April 27 in Golden Years Rest Home, Lackey. Services will be private for his family; burial in Fields Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Mingo County couple claim Jeep Cherokee had transmission issues, did not conform to warranties
- State Rep. Chris Harris: Kentucky legislature wraps up spring sessions
- Attorney General Morrisey warns of CARES Act stimulus check scam
- Glenville State College Home Grown Initiative expanding to all 55 counties
- Police roundup: Dingess man charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, other felony charges
- Derek Redd: FBS ADs optimistic football will happen in the face of unknowns
- Steve Mickey: Is NASCAR getting closer to dropping the green flag again?
- Previewing the 2020 Tug Valley football schedule
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Dingess man charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, other felony charges
- State Electric closes South Williamson location after 41 years
- Incumbent faces challenger in one contested magistrate race
- Norfolk Southern eliminates 35 jobs from Williamson railyard
- 'Going dark': WMH sits empty after closure
- Mingo County couple claim Jeep Cherokee had transmission issues, did not conform to warranties
- Mingo Health Department announces third COVID-19 testing site at Kermit
- Crews searching for man after he jumped into Tug River to evade police
- Mingo schools plan to host some form of graduation
- Old U.S. 52 in West Williamson blocked by another rock slide
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.