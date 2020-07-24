CHARLENE FAYE BAILEY, 73, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Billy Joe Bailey, died July 21 at home. She was a homemaker. Graveside service took place noon July 24, Ooten Cemetery, Trace Creek, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- MCHD announces 10 new COVID-19 cases; county up to 89 total cases
- WVSSAC sets fall sports schedules
- 3rd Annual Woman's Club Golf Outing to be held next month
- Catch of the Week
- Initiative to help launch 15 agribusinesses in southern West Virginia
- SWVCTC partners with WVSU for 2+2 criminal justice program
- Man says battery purchased at AutoZone exploded on him
- Pike County Grand Jury returns list of indictments
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Roundup: Kermit man charged with strangulation, child neglect
- Mingo County announces 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday; county now at 67 total cases
- Pike County Grand Jury returns list of indictments
- Mingo Health Department announces eight new cases on Tuesday
- Man says battery purchased at AutoZone exploded on him
- Catch of the Week
- HAROLD FONSO BOGAR
- Mingo County sees 39 new COVID-19 cases in one week
- Police roundup: Ky. woman leads police on nearly 3-hour chase over two states
- Mingo BOE decides on 4-day school re-entry plan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.