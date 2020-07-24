Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLENE FAYE BAILEY, 73, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Billy Joe Bailey, died July 21 at home. She was a homemaker. Graveside service took place noon July 24, Ooten Cemetery, Trace Creek, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com