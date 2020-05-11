CHARLENE EMBRY NUNN, 76, of Prestonsburg, Ky., wife of Paul Damron Nunn, died May 7 at home. Family graveside service May 10 at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
