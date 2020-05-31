Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHAD DILLON EVANS, 19, of Newport, Tenn., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., son of Billie Lee Colt Evans of Morgantown, W.Va., and Kristina Blair of Newport, Tenn., died May 28 at Turkey Creek, Ky. Funeral service 7 p.m. June 1, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., during 6 to 9 p.m. visitation time. Graveside service 1 p.m. June 2, Union Cemetery, Newport, Tenn. www.chafinfuneralhome.com