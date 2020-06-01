Essential reporting in volatile times.

CELIA WOOTON SALYER, 83, of Flat Gap, Ky., widow of James A. Salyer, died May 30 at home. She had been a seamstress at Auxier Manufacturing. Funeral service 11 a.m. June 2, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Jimmy Salyer Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky. Visitation 1 to 9 p.m. June 1 at the funeral home. 