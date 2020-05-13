Essential reporting in volatile times.

CATHY TAYLOR, 61, of Mallie, Ky., widow of Jimmy Taylor, died May 10 at home. Private service 11 a.m. May 13, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Tayor-Mullins Cemetery, Mallie. Drive-in service available with attendees remaining in their vehicles. 