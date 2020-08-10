CAROL ANN BREEDING, 83 of Ashland, Ky., formerly of Hardy, Ky., passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, Ashland, Ky. Carol was born October 6, 1936, in South Williamson, Ky., the daughter of the late Daniel "DR" and Myrtle May. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Erwin Breeding, who passed away August 3, 1996; her son, Marc Alan Breeding; and her siblings, Claude May and Gloria May. Carol was a graduate of Belfry High School and earned an associate degree in accounting. After school she went to work as an accountant, working for Jessie and John Preece CPA. Carol loved bowling, working crossword puzzles and the UK Wildcats. Most of all, Carol loved spending time with her family and her granddaughter. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Ann (William Duffy) Dyer of Ashland, Ky.; her granddaughter, Olivia Breeann (Josh) Cox of Ashland, Ky.; her cousin, who was like a sister, Pearl McAlpine of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, beginning at 12 noon at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Geoff Tackett, officiating. Burial will follow in the Breeding Family Cemetery, Narrows Branch, Hardy, Ky. Carol's family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Breeding family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.
