CARLOS CISCO, 86, of Beech Creek, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, in the Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, W.Va. Born February 10, 1934, at O’Keefe, W.Va., he was the son of the late Thomas and Ethel Ferrell Cisco. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dreama Leigh Cisco, on July 1, 2020; his stepmother, Thelma Cisco; his brothers, Edward, Thomas Jr., Elliot and Fred; and sisters, Lula, Ruth Ann, Nina and Shirley. Carlos was a disabled coal miner and a member of the Devon Church of Christ. Over the years Carlos faced many hardships, from being critically injured in a coal mining accident to enduring numerous health issues, but he was a fighter and faced each situation with strong will and determination. Carlos was a simple man and was always willing to help others in any way possible. Before his health prevented him doing so, Carlos was the go-to person to help anytime there was a grave to be dug for a friend or member of the community, which was something that he took very seriously and it had to be done a certain way. He also was dependable in visiting others who were sick and would even go sit with them, take them to doctor’s appointments and help take care of them, often when he wasn’t really able. If he wasn’t able to visit, he would call or always ask how someone was doing or if they needed anything. Carlos was a plain-spoken man, and you always knew where you stood with him. If he thought you were right, he’d defend you to the very end, but if he thought you were wrong, he’d tell you and not mix words or go behind your back to do it. If this world had more people in it like Carlos Cisco, it would be a much better world. Survivors include his son, Kelly (Bethany) Cisco of Beech Creek, W.Va.; his daughter, Debbie (Richard) Grimes of Lexington, Ga.; his stepsons, Danny Cisco of Detroit, Mich., Darrell (Kathy) Cisco of Detroit, Mich., and Teddy Mack Blankenship of Huntington, W.Va.; a sister, Peggy (Hawthorne) Perry of Cleveland, Ohio; his grandchildren, Peyton Cisco, Kelsey-Belle Cisco, Craig Estep, Danielle Wilcox, Bruce Blankenship, Mikey Blankenship and Kaitlyn Blankenship; a great-grandson, Drew Wilcox; his special caregiver, Hester Curry; and a host of friends. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Evangelist Gene Clemons officiating. Burial will follow in the Looney Curve Cemetery at Devon, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday evening, February 8, at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, all in attendance are required to wear a mask or facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines when possible. Online condolences maybe express by going to www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.