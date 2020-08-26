Essential reporting in volatile times.

CARLENE YOUNG, 57, of Willisburg, formerly Blackberry, Ky., companion of Tony Easterling, died Aug. 24 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Social distance and face covering will be observed. www.hatfieldfc.com