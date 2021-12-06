CARL STEARNS TICKLE, 92, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Graveside military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 139 of Milton. Carl was born March 18, 1929, in Williamson, W.Va., to the late Edward Stearns and Fanny Johnson Tickle. Carl was a payroll administrator for Persinger Supply Company from which he retired after 35 years of service. Carl was an avid Bible reader. He graduated from Marshall University. He was a member of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Freda Gail Tickle. He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen Tickle and Mark (Katie) Tickle; and one granddaughter, Mackenzie Tickle. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
