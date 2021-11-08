CARL "SKIP" QUENTIN GRACE, 84, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with vascular dementia.
Skip was born in Williamson, West Virginia, on February 19, 1937, to Carl and Virginia Grace. He was a graduate of Williamson High School in Williamson, West Virginia, and later inducted into his former high school’s athletic football Hall of Fame.
He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 43 years of service as an electrician. Skip cherished his railroad coworkers and considered them to be family.
Skip was a devoted Christian, a loving family man and an avid sports enthusiast and coon hunter. He coached sandlot football and baseball for the town of Vinton and Williamson Road for many years. He was a Sunday School Teacher at Blue Ridge Baptist Church in the past. It was Skip’s heartfelt desire that everyone know the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Savior.
Skip is survived by his wife, Alberta Hardin Grace; daughter, Debbie Coleman; son, Michael Grace and wife Alicia; granddaughters, Kim Wingfield and husband Andy, and Lauren Coleman; great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn Calhoun and husband Jacob, (great-great-grandchild due in March 2022), and Claira Wills; and several special nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special sister, Patricia Collier; and sisters-in-law, Mary Hardin and Bertha James.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Virginia Grace; and his sister, Nira Williamson.
Special thanks to Regina Harding, hospice nurse, for her compassion and physical care for Skip over the last few months.
The funeral service was conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Blue Ridge Baptist Church in Vinton. Visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Baptist Church, 2410 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA 24179, in Skip’s name.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.