CARL LYNN SHEPPARD, 56, of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Janet Sheppard, died June 16 at his residence. Graveside service 1 p.m. June 19 at Jarvis Cemetery; visitation 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 19 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. 