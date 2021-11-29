CARL EMERSON WILSON, 78, passed from this life Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carl was born March 18, 1943, to George and Gladys Wilson of Williamson, W.Va. Carl attended Berea College in Kentucky and Marietta College in Ohio, where he earned a degree in chemistry. Carl retired as the Section Manager of Polymerization Optimization at GE Plastics in Washington, W.Va., after more than 30 years of work. He was a member of East Williamson Baptist Church, Williamson, W.Va. Carl is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Keck Wilson; their children, Carol (Becky) Wilson, Kevin (Gwen) Wilson and Kathy (Eric) Seymour; one brother, Roy (Pat) Wilson; seven grandchildren whom he adored, Holly, Shane and Josey Wilson and Jacquelyn, Victoria, Mark and Timothy Seymour; and Aunt Florida. He loved and was loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials in his name may be made to Harnett Food Pantry, P.O. Box 2084, Lillington, NC 27546. Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at http://www.oppfh.com.
