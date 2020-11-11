Essential reporting in volatile times.

CALLIE SUTTON, 62, of Laurel Creek, W.Va., mother of Allie Paxton of Lenore, died Nov. 4 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 8, Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Canterbury Cemetery. Laurel Creek. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.