BUREN MAYNOR JR., 53, of Christian, W.Va., died April 15 at his residence. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 19 at Mounts Funeral Chapel; burial at Skyline Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Latest News
- Crews searching for man after he jumped into Tug River to evade police
- First COVID-19-related patient death confirmed at Tug Valley ARH
- Missing man found alive in closed Mingo County mine
- Mingo woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing father and setting his house on fire
- Missing Mingo County man found alive
- Mingo County reports second case of COVID-19
- Mingo County man 1 of 2 new COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia
- Mingo County reports first COVID-19 related death
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing father and setting his house on fire
- Crews searching for man after he jumped into Tug River to evade police
- Missing man found alive in closed Mingo County mine
- Police roundup: Kermit woman arrested in connection with January armed robbery
- Pike County man dies from COVID-19 complications
- Missing Mingo County man found alive
- Local daycares designated as critical care sites
- Mingo County nurse recognized for work in NYC during COVID-19 pandemic
- Mingo County reports first COVID-19 related death
- Local angler hauls in 31 1/2 inch muskie out of the Tug River
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.