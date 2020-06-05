Essential reporting in volatile times.

BUEL PRESTON LESTER SR., 83, of Verner, W.Va., died June 2. Gathering of friends will be 6 p.m. June 5, Christian Freewill Baptist Church; funeral will be noon June 6 at the church. Burial in Skyline Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 