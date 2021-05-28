BUD WILLIAMS, 89, of Stone, Ky., widower of Betty Cyrus Williams, died May 27. He was a retired miner from Island Creek Coal Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial following in the barnyard of his home place in Stone. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
