BRUCE KEVIN CHAPMAN, 58, of Matewan, father of Brittney Chapman and Shaun Chapman, died Oct. 1 at home. He was a coal miner. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Maher. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations at everloved.com/life-of/bruce-chapman. Arrangements by Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
