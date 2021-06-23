BRUCE ALLEN ROBERTS, 73, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Sheila Roberts, died June 21 at home. He was a retired coal mine foreman at Eastern Coal Corporation. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 25, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
