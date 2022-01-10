BRIAN THOMAS FARLEY, 51, of Warfield, Ky., passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Forest Hills, Ky. Brian was born May 1, 1970, in Williamson, W.Va., the son of Mary Ruth Owens Farley of Forest Hills, Ky., and the late Harold Thomas Farley. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence and Nola Farley and John and Lillie Owens. Brian was an 8th grade Social Studies teacher at the Martin County Middle School. He was a graduate of Belfry High School, Morehead State University and Eastern Kentucky University. He was a member of the Belfry First Baptist Church. Brian loved "Funny Books," he loved to read, and he really loved his many cats. Other survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Farley of Warfield, Ky.; his daughter, Alyssa Suzanne Dyer of Lexington, Ky.; his many friends, colleagues and students, whom he loved very much. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Belfry First Baptist Church with Brent Haney and Rick Gannon officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Pallbearers are Roger Dale Varney, Brian Lambert, Eddie Higgins, Jordan Allwine, Chris Harris, Randy Thacker and Lee Harris. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 7, and Saturday, January 8, at the Belfry First Baptist Church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Farley family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.