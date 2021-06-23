BRIAN JUNIOR NORMAN, 49, of Hardy, Ky., husband of Jeanne Marie Norman, died June 22 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at noon June 24 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Hardy. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
