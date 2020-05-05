BRENDAN NATHANIEL AMBURGEY, 15, of Leburn, Ky., son of Robert Amburgey, died May 1 at home. Funeral services inside at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; drive-in service 2 p.m. May 7. Attendees should stay inside their vehicles. Burial in the Combs-Amburgey Cemetery of Garner, Ky.
