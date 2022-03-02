BRENDA J. HATFIELD, 78, of Union Pier, Mich., was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Mich.
A celebration of life service was held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Mich. Memorial contributions in Brenda’s name may be made to the Full Gospel House of Deliverance Church in Michigan City. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.
Brenda was born January 13, 1943, in Pike County, Ky., to Russell and Emma Whaley Hager. She graduated from Belfry High School in 1962. On October 13, 1962, she married the love of her life, Winifred A. “Winnie” Hatfield in Michigan City, Ind., making their home in the New Buffalo, Mich. area. Brenda was a woman of God and was very involved in her church at Full Gospel House of Deliverance where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was known for her life of selflessness and servitude, always there for anyone who needed it. Even through her sickness she never wavered in her faith, remaining steadfast, her life a testimony to Jesus. She enjoyed visiting Kentucky where she grew up, and liked to cook and bake, and was known for her many recipes. Most of all she was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and church family. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Brenda is survived by her children, Sheri (Don) Peterson of Bridgman, Mich., Russ Hatfield of Michigan City, Ind., and Todd (Tanja) Hatfield of Union Pier, Mich.; grandchildren, Derek Peterson of Bridgman, Mich., Erika (Tyler) Anthony of Granger, Ind., Daniel Hatfield of Laporte, Ind., Joseph Hatfield of Laporte, Ind., Jason Hatfield, Josiah Hatfield, Joshua Hatfield, Justin Hatfield and Judah Hatfield all of Union Pier, Mich.; siblings, Charley Hager of Columbus, Ohio, Viola (Joe) Slone of Louisa, Ky., Melvin Hager of Michigan City, Ind., and Faye Maynard of Athens, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Emma Hager; husband, Winifred A. Hatfield; and siblings, Russell Hager, Jr., Jean McNeal, Anne Smith and George Hager.