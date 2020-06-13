Essential reporting in volatile times.

BRACK STAFFORD JR., 73, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Brenda Mitchem Stafford, died June 11 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside services will be noon June 16, Stafford Cemetery at Belo, W.Va. Visitation at the cemetery will be one hour before service time. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.