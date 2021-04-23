BONNIE JEAN LOWE TEETERS, 78, of Delbarton, W.Va., passed away suddenly Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky. Born December 14, 1942, at Hatfield, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Lacy and Luna Runyon Lowe. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Harold and Thomas Sherman Lowe; and two sisters, Betty Lou Edmiston and Mary Elizabeth Lowe. Bonnie was a graduate of Belfry High School and retired from the housekeeping department at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson with approximately 35 years of service. She attended the Varney Church of God. Survivors include her husband, Harry James “Jim” Teeters of Delbarton, W.Va.; her children, Jamie (Frank) Hawkins of Huntington, W.Va., Pat Teeters of Chattaroy, W.Va., Teresa (Robert) Francis of Lexington, Ky., Jacob (Stephanie) Teeters of Williamson, W.Va., and Wylie Teeters of Delbarton, W.Va.; two sisters, Edith (Gary) Wellman of Williamson, W.Va., and Janie Marcum of Hatfield, Ky.; a special cousin, Faye Blackburn of Hatfield, Ky.; a special sister-in-law, Doris Teeters of Huntington, W.Va.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Bro. Ray Taylor and Bro. Earl White officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowe Family Cemetery at Hatfield, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, April 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, all in attendance are required to wear a mask or facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines when possible. Online condolences maybe express by going to www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
