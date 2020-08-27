Essential reporting in volatile times.

BONNIE COLLENS LOGGINS RUTHERFORD, 82, of Sharondale, Ky., wife of Rolin T. Rutherford, died Aug. 25 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com